My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Complete Guide to Snapchat Advertising Targeting Options [Infographic]

by   |    |  484 views
Email
Top

Influencer marketing platform Izea has created guides for advertising on the major social networks: Facebook and Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Recently it added a guide for Snapchat to the series, providing a one-stop resource for marketers who are looking to target their Snapchat ads efficiently and effectively.

Within Snapchat, you can segment your audience on the following criteria:

  • The basics, such as demographics—including language, household income, and parental status—and geography.
  • Audiences, which gives you a predefined list of more than 300 audience options to choose from.
  • Devices and carriers, so you can segment by type of device, carrier, and connection type.
  • Custom audiences, which allows you to create matches with your email list, define lookalike audiences, and customize your target segments in other ways.

Ready to advertise on Snapchat?

Check out the infographic for all the ways you can segment and target your audience with advertising:


 


Laura Forer is a freelance writer, email and content strategist, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. She's an assistant editor at MarketingProfs, where she manages infographic submissions, among other things.

AdvertisingBehavioral MarketingDemographicsSegmentationSnapchatSocial Media

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Becky Tue Mar 20, 2018 via web

    Great to know Snapchat can do such targeted marketing! Thanks!

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!