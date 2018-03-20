The Complete Guide to Snapchat Advertising Targeting Options [Infographic]

Influencer marketing platform Izea has created guides for advertising on the major social networks: Facebook and Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Recently it added a guide for Snapchat to the series, providing a one-stop resource for marketers who are looking to target their Snapchat ads efficiently and effectively.

Within Snapchat, you can segment your audience on the following criteria:

The basics, such as demographics —including language, household income, and parental status—and geography.

Audiences, which gives you a predefined list of more than 300 audience options to choose from.

Devices and carriers, so you can segment by type of device, carrier, and connection type.

, so you can segment by type of device, carrier, and connection type. Custom audiences, which allows you to create matches with your email list, define lookalike audiences, and customize your target segments in other ways.

Ready to advertise on Snapchat?

Check out the infographic for all the ways you can segment and target your audience with advertising:



