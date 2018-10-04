Social media is often viewed among digital marketers as a tool for boosting brand awareness—and it is a good tool for that.

But measurement of social media success is shifting from the quantity of followers to the quality of engagement, which offers the opportunity for social media to help you do more than create brand awareness.

Marketers are discovering how social platforms can help drive visitors to your website, reach new audiences, and—perhaps most intriguing—sell your products and services.

Web design and marketing agency Branex created an infographic that explains how you can use LinkedIn as a platform for selling.

Check it out below to see why you might consider selling on LinkedIn and get seven tips on how to make your selling efforts effective.