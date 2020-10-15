MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

Instagram Stories and Stories ads are viewed by millions of people every day. However, figuring out how to engage and retain audiences with these formats can be challenging for marketers.

To understand what drives results, Socialinsider conducted an analysis of 726,135 Instagram Stories and Stories ads.

Key learnings from the research include that posting at least five Stories per day ensures a retention rate of over 70% and that video Stories tend to outperform image Stories.

An infographic (below) explores these points in detail as well as additional findings from the study. Check it out:

 

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

