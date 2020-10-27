In 2020 LinkedIn finally hopped on the stories bandwagon, rolling out the content format worldwide in October.

As with stories on other social networks such as Instagram, LinkedIn Stories are accessible for only 24 hours and can include photos as well as video.

How can marketers make the most of this mobile-first, mixed-media format?

A recent infographic (below) from Socialinsider explores five key ways businesses can incorporate LinkedIn Stories into their marketing plans.

Check out the infographic: