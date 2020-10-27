MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual... with a twist. Don’t miss it.

In 2020 LinkedIn finally hopped on the stories bandwagon, rolling out the content format worldwide in October.

As with stories on other social networks such as Instagram, LinkedIn Stories are accessible for only 24 hours and can include photos as well as video.

How can marketers make the most of this mobile-first, mixed-media format?

A recent infographic (below) from Socialinsider explores five key ways businesses can incorporate LinkedIn Stories into their marketing plans.

Check out the infographic:

Sign up for free to read the full article.

Oh, boy. The dreaded sign up form.

Before you run for the hills, we wanted to let you know that MarketingProfs has thousands of marketing resources, including this one (yes, the one behind this sign up form), entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs B2B Forum is going virtual Nov 4 & 5. Get your ticket.