Over the past decade, Instagram has become one of the most popular social networks worldwide, increasing its user base from only 1 million in 2010 to over 1 billion today.

Understanding the platform has now become essential for brands, especially those looking to connect with younger audiences.

So what do marketers need to know? What are some key facts about Instagram's past and present?

A recent infographic (below) from S9 covers the platform's history, highlights insights about its rapid growth, and provides marketing tips for businesses seeking success on Instagram.

Check out the infographic: