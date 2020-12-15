Although Facebook is now more than 15 years old, it remains a work in progress: Tools, technologies, and content formats are being continually introduced and improved both for users and for advertisers.

What will the platform focus on in the year ahead? Which current and new experiences should marketers be paying close attention to?

A recent infographic (below) from Oberlo explores the evolutions that are likely to have the biggest impact on businesses in 2021.

The piece explores 10 key Facebook trends, including the growth of the augmented reality (AR) ecosystem and the rise of private, interest-driven communities.

Check out the infographic:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

