Although Facebook is now more than 15 years old, it remains a work in progress: Tools, technologies, and content formats are being continually introduced and improved both for users and for advertisers.

What will the platform focus on in the year ahead? Which current and new experiences should marketers be paying close attention to?

A recent infographic (below) from Oberlo explores the evolutions that are likely to have the biggest impact on businesses in 2021.

The piece explores 10 key Facebook trends, including the growth of the augmented reality (AR) ecosystem and the rise of private, interest-driven communities.

Check out the infographic: