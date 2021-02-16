Did you know that LinkedIn is responsible for 80% of B2B leads generated by social media?

That's one of the many data points about the social network covered in a recent infographic (below) from SalesIntel.

The piece explores platform insights, demographic details, and usage stats that highlight LinkedIn's importance for B2B brands.

The infographic also looks at five key Linked strategies B2B marketers can employ to reach audiences and generate leads.

Check out the infographic: