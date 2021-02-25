TODAY ONLY: Enroll in any one of our online marketing courses for free! Hurry, offer expires at 11:59pm ET
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Did you know that more than 1 billion people use Instagram and that 95 million posts are shared every day, on average?

Or how about that more than 25 million businesses are on Instagram and that Photo Ads receive the most marketer spend on the platform?

Those are just some of the Instagram stats covered in a recent infographic (below) from Squarelovin.

The piece explores 21 must-know facts for marketers, including insights about Instagram's audiences and offerings for businesses.

Check out the infographic:

 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "21 Must-Know Instagram Facts for 2021 [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.