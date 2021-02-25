Did you know that more than 1 billion people use Instagram and that 95 million posts are shared every day, on average?
Or how about that more than 25 million businesses are on Instagram and that Photo Ads receive the most marketer spend on the platform?
Those are just some of the Instagram stats covered in a recent infographic (below) from Squarelovin.
The piece explores 21 must-know facts for marketers, including insights about Instagram's audiences and offerings for businesses.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "21 Must-Know Instagram Facts for 2021 [Infographic]"
