Did you know that there are more than 416 million monthly Pinterest users? Or that visitors spend five minutes, on average, on Pinterest?

Those are some of the insights about the social network covered in an infographic (below) from VizionOnline.

The infographic explores key facts marketers should know about Pinterest, including audience behaviors and content trends.

The piece also provides advice for how to promote a business on Pinterest.

Check out the infographic:

 A business guide to Pinterest infographic

