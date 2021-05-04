Traditional video on Instagram tends to outperform IGTV videos (Instagram's long-form, immersive format), according to a recent analysis conducted by Social Insider.
The research, which is summarized in an infographic below, was based on an examination of 10,563,463 Instagram posts from 60,737 accounts.
Traditional Instagram videos garner higher view counts, on average, compared with IGTV videos both for small accounts (fewer than 10,000 followers) and for large accounts (more than 100,000 followers). IGTV videos garner higher view counts, on average, for midsize accounts (between 10,000 and 100,000 followers).
Across all account sizes, traditional videos garner a higher average engagement rate (likes and comments) compared with IGTV videos.
Check out the infographic for highlights from the report:
Continue reading "On Instagram, Video vs. IGTV Posts: Which Perform Better? [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
Subscribe today...it's free!
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Social Media Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Social Media: