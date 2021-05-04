Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Traditional video on Instagram tends to outperform IGTV videos (Instagram's long-form, immersive format), according to a recent analysis conducted by Social Insider.

The research, which is summarized in an infographic below, was based on an examination of 10,563,463 Instagram posts from 60,737 accounts.

Traditional Instagram videos garner higher view counts, on average, compared with IGTV videos both for small accounts (fewer than 10,000 followers) and for large accounts (more than 100,000 followers). IGTV videos garner higher view counts, on average, for midsize accounts (between 10,000 and 100,000 followers).

Across all account sizes, traditional videos garner a higher average engagement rate (likes and comments) compared with IGTV videos.

Check out the infographic for highlights from the report:

IGTV vs regular video performance comparison on Instagram infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "On Instagram, Video vs. IGTV Posts: Which Perform Better? [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

MarketingProfs Partner
Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.