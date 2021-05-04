Traditional video on Instagram tends to outperform IGTV videos (Instagram's long-form, immersive format), according to a recent analysis conducted by Social Insider.

The research, which is summarized in an infographic below, was based on an examination of 10,563,463 Instagram posts from 60,737 accounts.

Traditional Instagram videos garner higher view counts, on average, compared with IGTV videos both for small accounts (fewer than 10,000 followers) and for large accounts (more than 100,000 followers). IGTV videos garner higher view counts, on average, for midsize accounts (between 10,000 and 100,000 followers).

Across all account sizes, traditional videos garner a higher average engagement rate (likes and comments) compared with IGTV videos.

Check out the infographic for highlights from the report: