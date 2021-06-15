When looking to drive growth marketers typically focus on demand marketing.
However, research covered in a recent report from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions finds that a more balanced investment between brand and demand marketing can be highly effective.
An infographic (below) explores five key principles from the report for growing your business with brand and demand marketing.
The piece also looks at three big benefits of investing in brand marketing along with demand marketing.
Check out the infographic for the details:
