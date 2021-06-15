Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

When looking to drive growth marketers typically focus on demand marketing.

However, research covered in a recent report from LinkedIn Marketing Solutions finds that a more balanced investment between brand and demand marketing can be highly effective.

An infographic (below) explores five key principles from the report for growing your business with brand and demand marketing.

The piece also looks at three big benefits of investing in brand marketing along with demand marketing.

Check out the infographic for the details:

How to optimize brand and demand for marketing growth infographic

