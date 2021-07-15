Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

How exactly do you create an effective piece of content?

A recent infographic (below) from Orbit Media Studios outlines an effective strategy for developing high-performing articles.

The piece covers the 17-step process the firm follows internally, from developing the concept to editing and polishing.

It also shows when and how to reach out to your external network for feedback and contributions.

Check out the infographic:

The flow of content creation in 17 steps infographic

