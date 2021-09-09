What are some of the key digital content distribution channels available to marketers?
An infographic (below) from SEMRush covers 12 essential platforms and media types that you can use to share your content.
The piece breaks them into three core buckets—owned, paid, and earned—to help you visualize how the different channels fit into a distribution strategy.
It also provides some tips for effectively distributing content.
Check out the infographic:
