Both social media and search engine optimization (SEO) can be highly effective inbound marketing tactics.
So which should marketers choose?
An infographic (below) from Orbit Media explores what separates the two and which is better suited for various situations.
Specifically, the piece looks at the differences between social media and SEO in nine key areas: topics, formats, audience targeting, conversion likelihood, speed, upper limits, effort and durability, measurement, and interdependence.
Check out the infographic:
