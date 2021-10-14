Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Both social media and search engine optimization (SEO) can be highly effective inbound marketing tactics.

So which should marketers choose?

An infographic (below) from Orbit Media explores what separates the two and which is better suited for various situations.

Specifically, the piece looks at the differences between social media and SEO in nine key areas: topics, formats, audience targeting, conversion likelihood, speed, upper limits, effort and durability, measurement, and interdependence.

Check out the infographic:

Nine differences between social media and search optimization 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Social Media vs. SEO: 9 Key Differences Between the Tactics [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Loading...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.