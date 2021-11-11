Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Some 44% of email marketers say they now consider dark mode during the production of campaigns.

That's according to a recent survey conducted by PathwireMailjet, and Ascend2.

An infographic (below) covers findings from the research, including dark mode optimization trends by company size and focus area.

The piece also looks at marketers' top challenges with dark mode emails.

Check out the infographic:

How marketers approach dark mode for email infographic 

