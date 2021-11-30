Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

How can you get prospects to engage with your follow-up emails?

One way to spark interest is with a great subject line.

An infographic (below) from Dooly covers five sales follow-up subject lines that are hard to ignore.

The piece looks at the subject lines themselves and also dives into why each can be effective.

Check out the infographic:

5 sales follow-up email subject lines prospects can't ignore infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

