Which traits and creative approaches do popular TikToks have in common?

To find out, SEMRush analyzed 300 trending videos on the social platform for 19 characteristics such as primary emotion, topic, genre, filming approach, and audio.

The analysis found viral TikToks tend to be happy, feature a person talking to the camera, and include music as their primary backing sound.

An infographic (below) explores additional findings from the research.

Check out the infographic: