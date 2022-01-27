Including day-specific hashtags in your posts can be a good way to start and join timely conversations on social media.

But which ones should you be using?

An infographic (below) from Virtuadmin provides key hashtags that you can turn to each day of the week.

The piece covers everything from #MondayMotivation and #WednesdayWisdom to #ThrowbackThursday and #SelfieSunday.

Check out the infographic: