Adding images to your LinkedIn pages and content can boost interest and engagement.

In order to get the best results, it helps to have the correct crops.

An infographic (below) from Hootsuite covers the ideal images sizes for LinkedIn.

The piece looks at the recommended sizes for profile photos, blog post links, updates, ads, and company pages on the professional social network.

Check out the infographic:

LinkedIn image sizes infographic 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

