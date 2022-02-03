Adding images to your LinkedIn pages and content can boost interest and engagement.
In order to get the best results, it helps to have the correct crops.
An infographic (below) from Hootsuite covers the ideal images sizes for LinkedIn.
The piece looks at the recommended sizes for profile photos, blog post links, updates, ads, and company pages on the professional social network.
Check out the infographic:
