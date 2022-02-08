Does adding "link in bio" to Instagram post captions hurt engagement?

To find out, Socialinsider analyzed 78,662,277 Instagram posts from 92,724 brand pages. An infographic (below) summarizes the research.

The researchers found 32.4% of the Instagram posts examined used the "link in bio" phrase in their captions.

Across all Instagram post types examined—image, video, and carousel—engagement was higher, on average, for posts without "link in bio" in their captions compared with those with "link in bio". However, the differences in average engagement were very small.

Check out the infographic to see an overview of the findings: