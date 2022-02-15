Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

The metaverse—the concept of social interactions occurring in virtual worlds—is all the rage with tech companies. But what do people actually think of it?

To find out, NordVPN and Propeller Insights surveyed 1,002 Americans age 18 and older.

An infographic (below) covers findings from the research.

The piece looks at whether people know what the metaverse is (most don't), whether it will replace social media (most think it might to some extent), what concerns it raises (many different ones), and whether people are interested in joining (most are).

Check out the infographic:

Opinions on the metaverse infographic 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "What People Think of the Metaverse [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.