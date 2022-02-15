The metaverse—the concept of social interactions occurring in virtual worlds—is all the rage with tech companies. But what do people actually think of it?

To find out, NordVPN and Propeller Insights surveyed 1,002 Americans age 18 and older.

An infographic (below) covers findings from the research.

The piece looks at whether people know what the metaverse is (most don't), whether it will replace social media (most think it might to some extent), what concerns it raises (many different ones), and whether people are interested in joining (most are).

Check out the infographic: