What changes will have a big impact on influencer marketing this year?
An infographic (below) from SocialPubli outlines the shifts that the firm believes will dominate influencer marketing in 2022.
Specifically, the piece looks at five major trends: the increasing importance of TikTok, influencers with smaller followings, bite-sized video, influencer-led commerce, and diversified revenue streams.
The infographic explores what's driving each of these trends and what marketers can do to adapt.
Check out the infographic:
