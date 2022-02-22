It’s our Open House! Today Only—Enroll in a PRO-Level Course for $0
Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

What changes will have a big impact on influencer marketing this year?

An infographic (below) from SocialPubli outlines the shifts that the firm believes will dominate influencer marketing in 2022.

Specifically, the piece looks at five major trends: the increasing importance of TikTok, influencers with smaller followings, bite-sized video, influencer-led commerce, and diversified revenue streams.

The infographic explores what's driving each of these trends and what marketers can do to adapt.

Check out the infographic:

5 influencer marketing trends for 2022 infographic 

 

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "Five Trends That Will Dominate Influencer Marketing in 2022 [Infographic]" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.

Sign in with your preferred account, below.

Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2022 + a year of PRO.