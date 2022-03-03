Are you looking for ways to make your podcast more engaging and have it stand out from the competition?
An infographic (below) from Media Update covers how to give your podcast a creative boost.
Specifically, it looks at four approaches: using interactive elements, featuring everyday people, allowing your passion to shine through, and getting out of your comfort zone.
The piece explores why these work and provides advice for executing each.
Check out the infographic:
