What do people expect of brand accounts on Twitter?
The social network recently released a report based on survey data and internal data to help marketers find the right tone, topics, and engagement approaches.
An infographic (below) summarizes key findings from the research.
The piece looks at engagement trends on Twitter with brand accounts, how Twitter users feel about being sold to, the effectiveness of jokes/humor, which topics people feel it is appropriate for brands to weigh in on, and how certain audience reactions are tied to other reactions.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "How Brands Should Engage on Twitter [Infographic]" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Social Media Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Social Media:
- Five Trends That Will Dominate Influencer Marketing in 2022 [Infographic]
- How to Elevate Your Social Media ROI [Infographic]
- What People Think of the Metaverse [Infographic]
- The Top Social Networks With B2B Marketers
- How 'Link In Bio' Impacts Instagram Performance [Infographic]
- A Cheat Sheet for LinkedIn Image Sizes [Infographic]