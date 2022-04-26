What does the past, present, and future of being a social media manager look like?
To find out, Socialinsider surveyed 300 marketers and conducted 11 one-on-one interviews with social media managers.
An infographic (below) summarizes key findings from the research.
The piece covers what social media managers were like as kids, what their day-to-day responsibilities and challenges are, and how they feel about the future.
Check out the infographic:
Continue reading "The Life of a Social Media Manager [Infographic]"
