2017 Yearend Episode of Marketing Smarts: What's Got Marketers Excited for 2018 [Podcast]

It's the most wonderful time of the year: the time our special yearend episode of Marketing Smarts airs! Our previous yearend specials from 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 all featured a group of marketing stars sharing their answer to the same question. This year, we continue that tradition!

To get you ready for the new year, we've produced an episode featuring 17 of the smartest marketers in the business who dish about what's got them excited for 2018. This episode was recorded on-site at the MarketingProfs B2B Marketing Forum, which brings together marketing stars from all over the world. (Join us in San Francisco for the 2018 event so you can meet them in person!)

As has become tradition, I've invited Mack Collier back to guest-host this episode with me. Mack's a social strategist, speaker, author of the book Think Like a Rock Star, and the creator of the BlogChat, a weekly Twitter chat on blogging that's one of the most popular and enduring chats online! (Check out his guest turns on Marketing Smarts: episode 94 about his book, Think Like a Rock Star, and episode 187 about marketing conferences.)

This final episode of 2017 features all-new Marketing Smarts content from authors, thought leaders, strategists, and big-brand marketers who sat down with me at the MarketingProfs B2B Marketing Forum 2017.

Listen to the show to find out what's got the best marketers in the industry excited for 2018 (for their previous Marketing Smarts full interviews, click the episode numbers below):





This special episode is action-packed!

And for more information about my co-host, Mack, visit MackCollier.com or follow him on Twitter: @MackCollier.

