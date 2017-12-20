2017 Yearend Episode of Marketing Smarts: What's Got Marketers Excited for 2018 [Podcast]
- Mack Collier, Kerry O'Shea Gorgone
- Wednesday, December 20, 2017
- 29:24
It's the most wonderful time of the year: the time our special yearend episode of Marketing Smarts airs! Our previous yearend specials from 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 all featured a group of marketing stars sharing their answer to the same question. This year, we continue that tradition!
To get you ready for the new year, we've produced an episode featuring 17 of the smartest marketers in the business who dish about what's got them excited for 2018. This episode was recorded on-site at the MarketingProfs B2B Marketing Forum, which brings together marketing stars from all over the world. (Join us in San Francisco for the 2018 event so you can meet them in person!)
As has become tradition, I've invited Mack Collier back to guest-host this episode with me. Mack's a social strategist, speaker, author of the book Think Like a Rock Star, and the creator of the BlogChat, a weekly Twitter chat on blogging that's one of the most popular and enduring chats online! (Check out his guest turns on Marketing Smarts: episode 94 about his book, Think Like a Rock Star, and episode 187 about marketing conferences.)
This final episode of 2017 features all-new Marketing Smarts content from authors, thought leaders, strategists, and big-brand marketers who sat down with me at the MarketingProfs B2B Marketing Forum 2017.
Listen to the show to find out what's got the best marketers in the industry excited for 2018 (for their previous Marketing Smarts full interviews, click the episode numbers below):
- James Carbary, founder of Sweet Fish Media, a podcast agency for B2B brands. He's a contributor for the Huffington Post and Business Insider, and he also co-hosts the B2B Growth Show: a daily podcast dedicated to helping B2B marketers achieve explosive growth.
- Carlos Hidalgo, founder and CEO of VisumCx, former CEO of ANNUITAS, author of Driving Demand: Transforming B2B Marketing to Meet the Needs of the Modern Buyer.
- Dan Rasmussen, account manager at digital marketing agency TopRank.
- James Thomas, chief marketing officer at marketing software company Allocadia.
- Stephan Hovnanian, content solutions architect for employee advocacy platform Bambu by Sprout Social.
- Tom Webster, vice-president of strategy and marketing at Edison Research, co-author of The Mobile Commerce Revolution, and co-host of The Marketing Companion podcast, Marketing Smarts episode episode 119
- Dayna Rothman, vice-president of marketing and sales development at BrightFunnel, and author of Lead Generation for Dummies.
- Tim Hayden, president and co-managing partner at executive consultancy Brain Trust Partners, and co-author of The Mobile Commerce Revolution (with Tom Webster). Marketing Smarts episodes 140 and 227.
- Scott Monty, CEO and co-managing partner at executive consultancy Brain Trust Partners. Marketing Smarts episode 158.
- Doug Kessler, creative director and co-founder of B2B marketing agency Velocity Partners.
- Mark W. Schaefer, globally recognized blogger, speaker, educator, and consultant, and author of several bestselling books, including The Tao of Twitter and The Content Code. Marketing Smarts episodes 306, 176, 150 and 89.
- Nancy Harhut, email and behavioral science expert, chief creative officer, Nancy Harhut & Associates. Marketing Smarts episode 298.
- Joe Chernov, chief marketing officer at analytics software company InsightSquared; previously vice-president of marketing, content, for HubSpot.
- Tim Washer, creative director, SP marketing at Cisco Systems. Tim studied improv under Amy Poehler and later wrote for her on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. He studied comedy writing under Tom Purcell, head writer for The Colbert Report. TV comedy appearances include HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the Onion Sports Network, and Conan O'Brien, and a T-Mobile commercial with Catherine Zeta-Jones.
- Lauren Vargas, head of employee digital engagement and collaboration at Fidelity Investments, adjunct instructor at Harvard Extension School.
- Chris Brogan, CEO of Owner Media Group, which provides strategy and skills for the modern business. Chris is also a marketing consultant and a sought-after speaker, as well as the author of several bestselling books, including Trust Agents (co-written with Julien Smith) and The Freaks Shall Inherit the Earth. Marketing Smarts episodes 123 and 198
- Christopher Penn, vice-president of marketing technology at Shift Communications, author of Leading Innovation: Building a Scalable, Innovative Organization, and co-host of the Marketing Over Coffee podcast with John J. Wall. Marketing Smarts episode 218.
This special episode is action-packed! Be sure to listen to the entire show, which you can do above, or download the mp3 and listen at your convenience. Of course, you can also subscribe to the Marketing Smarts podcast in iTunes or via RSS and never miss an episode!
Mack Collier is a social-media strategist based in Alabama. He helps companies build programs and initiatives that let them better connect with their customers and advocates. His podcast, The Fan-Damn-Tastic Marketing Show, discusses ways that brands can turn customers into fans. His first book, Think Like a Rock Star: How to Create Social Media and Marketing Strategies That Turn Customers Into Fans, was published in April 2013 by McGraw-Hill.
Kerry O'Shea Gorgone is director of product strategy, training, at MarketingProfs. She's also a speaker, writer, attorney, and educator. She hosts and produces the weekly Marketing Smarts podcast. To contact Kerry about being a guest on Marketing Smarts, send her an email. You can also find her on Twitter (@KerryGorgone) and her personal blog.
