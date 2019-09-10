It's fairly easy to draw a distinction between a Kardashian and, say, Bill Nye the Science Guy. One fills people's heads with amazing discoveries and evidence of life in other worlds, helping you imagine lifetimes you can only dream of. The other teaches you science facts.

But do we think to draw distinctions when diving into influencer marketing campaigns? Probably not well enough.

The simple truth is there are various types of influencers. Each of them brings varying degrees of success in delivering what your business wants from investments in sponsored content, endorsements, or long-term cooperation. A logistics management software company attempting to sponsor some level of involvement with, say, Dr. Kevin Lyons, a Rutgers University professor and supply chain management expert, is going to look very different from—and produce different results than —if the company partnered with Gary Vaynerchuk.

Knowing those differences going into an influencer partnership, or just a pitch to create one, can help your business define goals, activities, and measures of success for the relationship.

Types of Influencers

To better define and understand the various types of influencers, I looked beyond my own experience to offer something more credible. The academic study of influencer marketing is just beginning, but there are some nuggets of research wisdom out there to learn from.

One such study is an interview-based project conducted by Jana Gross and Florian von Wangenheim, Swiss professors of technology marketing at ETH Zurich. Their paper titled "The Big Four of Influencer Marketing—A Typology of Influencers" produced insights that certainly correlate to my practitioner experiences.

Gross and von Wangenhem's four influencer types are as follows: