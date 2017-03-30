The Value of a Happy Customer [Infographic]

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of consumers say they are willing to spend more if they love a brand, according to recent research from Lithium and The Harris Poll.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted by The Harris Poll in December 2016 among 2,032 US consumers age 18 and older.

Some 65% of respondents say they would stop buying from a brand if treated poorly by it—even if they love its products—and 43% say they would knowingly buy an inferior product from a brand they love.

Consumers say they are typically willing to spend $100, on average (33% of their total disposable income) per month on products and services from their favorite brands.

