Why Consumers Complain About Brands

Consumers are most likely to complain about a brand when they encounter poor service, according to recent research from Corra.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 consumers in the United States.

Some 52% of respondents say they are likely to complain publicly about a brand if it provides poor customer service; 31% say they are likely to complain about a product issue; 17% say they are likely to complain about a policy issue.

The specific problems most likely to inspire complaints are faulty products, hidden fees, rude customer service representatives, and products that don't match their descriptions.





Nearly three-quarters (73%) of consumers say they leave negative feedback about brands in order to save other people from having the same experiences.

Some 49% of consumers say they leave negative feedback in hopes of making companies more up front about fees/policies; 48% complain because they want refunds.

Some 90% of consumers say they would tolerate only two instances of bad customer service before giving up on a brand; 10% would tolerate only one instance of bad customer service.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 consumers in the United States age 18 and older.

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!