Do Consumers Fill Out Brand Feedback Surveys Thoughtfully?

Most consumers say they do not take the time to fill out customer feedback surveys thoughtfully, according to recent research from Customer Thermometer.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 people in the United States.

Some 46% of respondents say they usually complete feedback surveys if they are quick, and 45% say they usually ignore requests.

Only 9% of consumers say they usually take the time to thoughtfully fill out feedback surveys.

The share of consumers willing to give feedback—and the sentiment of that feedback—varies significantly by industry, the analysis found.





For example, consumers are most likely to complete feedback surveys sent by mobile communications providers, but that feedback tends to be from unsatisfied customers.

More than two-thirds (67%) of consumers say they have abandoned a customer feedback form before completing it.

Most (74%) consumers say an online survey/form is their preferred method for giving feedback.

