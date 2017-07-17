The Post-Purchase Experience: What Consumers Want

Consumers say retailers and manufacturers of B2C products could most improve the post-purchase experience by offering better technical assistance, according to recent research from the CMO Council and LiveTechnology.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 consumers in the United States age 25 and older.

Most respondents (60%) rate their post-purchase experiences with product manufacturers as underwhelming, and 56% say they are generally disappointed with the post-purchase service they receive from retailers or e-commerce websites.

Some 51% of consumers say better technical assistance would improve the post-purchase experience; better warranty/claims processing ranks as the next most-desired improvement (38% cite), followed by better repair/maintenance (35%).

Consumers say the elements that are most essential to a satisfying post-purchase experience are a well designed product (47% cite), painless installation/setup (46%), and efficient delivery (46%).





Some 38% of consumers say one of the most frustrating things about getting products fixed or learning how to use products is when the retailer does not provide service; 28% say one of the most frustrating things is when retailers won't accept returns/warranty claims.

