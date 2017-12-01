The Keys to Successful Shopper-Retailer Delivery Communication [Infographic]

Consumers expect to be notified quickly by retailers when there is an issue with their shipment or when their delivery date changes, according to recent research from Dropoff.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2017 of 1,500 shoppers who had made a purchase requiring delivery in the past year.

Most (93%) respondents want to be alerted if there is an issue with the their shipment; 95% expect to be alerted if their delivery date changes.

Some 41% of consumers expect to be notified immediately if there is a delivery issue. Half of respondents say they prefer to be contacted by retail brands via email about deliveries; 21% prefer to be contacted via text message.

