The State of Chatbots in 2018: Top Benefits and Challenges

Consumers say the primary benefit of chatbots used by brands for customer service is their 24-hour availability, according to recent research from Drift, SurveyMonkey Audience, Salesforce, and mycleve.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 among 1,051 adults age 18-64 living in the United States.

Some 15% of respondents say they have used a brand chatbot.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of consumers say they would value an effective brand chatbot—a computer program that simulates conversation with human users—for its 24-hour availability.





Millennials are more likely to value brand chatbots for their 24-hour availability, and Baby Boomers are more likely to value brand chatbots for their ability to answer simple questions.

Consumers expect future uses of brand chatbots to include getting quick answers during emergencies, resolving complaints/problems, and getting detailed explanations.

Consumers say the top potential blockers to their use of brand chatbots are a preference for real people and concerns about chatbots' making mistakes.

