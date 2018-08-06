The State of Marketing Technology in 2018
In 2018, nearly two-thirds (65%) of companies will increase their marketing technology budgets from 2017 levels, according to recent research from Walker Sands and chiefmartec.com.
The report was based on data from a survey of 300 marketers who work for firms in a wide range of different industries.
Some 48% of respondents say their company's marketing technology budget will have increased slightly in 2018, and 17% say their company's marketing technology budget will have increased greatly.
Only 5% of respondents say their company's marketing technology budget will have decreased this year.
The marketing technologies used by the largest number of respondents are email services, content marketing services, analytics tools, and social media management program:
Just over half (52%) of respondents say their firm evaluates its marketing technology stack more than once a year:
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji
Twitter: @ayaznanji
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment
Comments
Thanks for the great data! Always good to know what the competition is up to.