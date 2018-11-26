Most Fortune 500 companies now have corporate blogs, according to recent research conducted by Nora Ganim Barnes, Allison Kane, and Kylie Maloney at The Center for Marketing Research, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

The report was based on analysis of the social media accounts and blogs of companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list. The researchers looked at channel usage at the corporate level, not the brand level (e.g., whether Apple, not iTunes, has an account).

Some 53% of Fortune 500 companies on the 2018 list have a corporate blog, up 11 percentage points from 2017, the analysis found.

Some 98% of companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list have a presence on LinkedIn, 91% have a presence on Twitter, 89% have a presence on Facebook, and 77% have a presence on YouTube.

Instagram has seen a significant increase in adoption by Fortune 500 companies over the past few years: Some 63% of firms now have a presence on the social network, compared with just 9% in 2013.

