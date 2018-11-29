Some 81% of consumers say brands have a responsibility to be transparent on social media, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 consumers in the United States.

More than half (55%) of respondents say brands are only somewhat transparent on social media; some 30% say brands are not at all transparent; and 15% say brands are very transparent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

