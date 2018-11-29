Some 81% of consumers say brands have a responsibility to be transparent on social media, according to recent research from Sprout Social.
The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 consumers in the United States.
More than half (55%) of respondents say brands are only somewhat transparent on social media; some 30% say brands are not at all transparent; and 15% say brands are very transparent.
