Most US adults say brands should respond to consumers' comments on social media within a day, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 532 adults age 18 and older in the United States who use social media.

Some 83% of respondents say if they try to interact with a brand on social media they expect a response within a day; 38% expect a response within an hour; 15% expect a response within a couple of days; and 2% in more than a couple days:

Younger consumers are more likely than older consumers to want brands to respond quickly: 90% of respondents age 18-29 expect brands to respond to comments on social media within a day or less (44% within an hour or less).

Men are more likely than women to want brands to respond quickly: 86% of male respondents expect brands to respond to comments on social media within a day or less, compared with 81% of female respondents who say so.

