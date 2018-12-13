Most business-to-consumer (B2C) marketers are seeing improved results from content marketing and plan to increase their spend on it in the year ahead.

Some 55% of B2C marketers say their content marketing efforts are somewhat more successful compared with a year ago, and 29% say their efforts are much more successful.

Moreover, a majority (57%) of B2C marketers say they plan to boost their content marketing spend in 2019, with 28% expecting their content budget to increase 1%-9% and 29% expecting their content budget to increase more than 9%.

Where is all of that extra spend going to go? If recent history is any indication, largely toward content development and paying to reach audiences: Some 56% of marketers who increased their content marketing budget over the previous 12 months say they spent more on content creation and 37% say they spent more on paid distribution.