Most marketers say they have a process in place to vet social media influencers, according to recent research from ACTIVATE.

The report was based on data from a survey of 111 marketers at brands or agencies who run social influencer campaigns.

Some 52% of the marketers surveyed say they have implemented a process to vet influencer accounts for bots/fake followers, and 16% say they work with a partner that handles fraud detection.

Two-thirds of respondents say social media platforms need to do more to combat fraudulent activity, and 35% say some of the influencers they work with may have purchased fake followers.

Marketers say what they look at most when considering influencers for campaigns are the content on the account (89% check it), the engagement rates (81%), the audience demographics (73%), and any pre-existing brand affinities (61%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 111 marketers at both brands and agencies who run social influencer campaigns.