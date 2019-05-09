The steady growth in the percentage of US adults who use social media appears to have plateaued, according to recent research from the Pew Research Center.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 8 and February 7, 2019, among a national sample of 1,502 adults age 18 or older in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Roughly the same proportion of US adults use Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Twitter as they did in 2016, the analysis found. Only Instagram showed a significant uptick since 2016 in the share of adults using the platform (the researchers did not have comparable data for YouTube, Snapchat, WhatsApp, andReddit).

YouTube is the most widely used social network by US adults (73% say they use it) and Facebook is the next most widely used (69%).

Daily Visits

Some 73% of Facebook users say they visit the platform at least once a day, on average, and 63% of Instagram users say they visit the platform at least once a day, on average.

Younger Adults

Instagram and Snapchat are especially popular among younger US adults.

Some 75% of survey respondents age 18-24 say they use Instagram, and 73% say they use Snapchat.

