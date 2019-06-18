Consumers say the main reasons they follow brands on social media are to learn about products/services and to be entertained, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2019 among 1,011 consumers.

Half of respondents say they follow brands on social media to learn about products/services, and 48% follow brands on social media to be entertained.

Some 40% say they follow brands to stay up to date on company news; 38%, to learn about promotions/discounts; 36%, to connect with similar people; 36%, to be inspired; and 35%, to be educated.