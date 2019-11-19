Americans of all ages tend to now use social media daily, but platform preferences vary significantly among the various generations, according to recent research from The Manifest.

The report was based on data from a survey of 627 social media users in the United States. The researchers examined the social media habits of four generations: Generation Z (age 13-17), Millennials (age 18-34), Generation X (age 35-54), and Baby Boomers (age 55+).

More than 80% of respondents in every generation say they use social media at least once per day:

Gen Z vs. Millennials

Most Generation Zers (77%) and Millennials (79%) surveyed say they use social media multiple times per day.

However, Gen Z tends to spend more time on fewer platforms. Specifically, this younger generation tends to favor YouTube (89% use it at least once a week), Instagram (74%), and Snapchat (68%).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

