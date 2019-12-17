Most people are OK with social media influencers' promoting products—as long as the influencers actually use those products, according to recent research from Influence.co.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,009 people in the US who are familiar with various types of social media influencers.

Some 78% of respondents say it's appropriate for influencers to share their own products on social media, and 72% say it's appropriate for influencers to share products in general.

However, 62% of respondents say it is unethical for influencers to promote products they don't use themselves.

Disclosure: Expected

