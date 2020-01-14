Most people say they don't have an opinion on whether Instagram should hide likes, according to recent research from The Manifest.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2019 among 502 consumers in the United States. Respondents were polled on how they feel about news that Instagram is testing hiding the number of likes on pieces of content across the social media platform.

Some 55% of those surveyed say they don't care whether or not Instagram hides likes.

One-fourth of respondents say likes should not be hidden on Instagram, and 20% say likes should be hidden.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

