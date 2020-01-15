Micro-influencers overwhelmingly cite Instagram as their favorite social network for brand-sponsored collaborations, according to recent research from SocialPubli.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2019 among 2,667 micro-influencers (social media influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers) in Europe, North America, and South America.
Some 76% of respondents say Instagram is their favorite social network for brand-sponsored collaborations; Twitter ranks second (10% cite), and Facebook ranks third (9%).
