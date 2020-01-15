Micro-influencers overwhelmingly cite Instagram as their favorite social network for brand-sponsored collaborations, according to recent research from SocialPubli.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2019 among 2,667 micro-influencers (social media influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers) in Europe, North America, and South America.

Some 76% of respondents say Instagram is their favorite social network for brand-sponsored collaborations; Twitter ranks second (10% cite), and Facebook ranks third (9%).

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

