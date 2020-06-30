Most marketers say they are friends with their coworkers on social media, and most also say they have felt left out after seeing social media posts of their coworkers socializing, according to recent research from Igloo Software.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2020 among 171 marketers who work in various industries.

Some 85% of respondents say they are connected with their coworkers on social media.

The most popular social networks for connecting with coworkers are Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn: