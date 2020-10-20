LinkedIn is the social network that B2B marketers use most and it is also the social network that B2B marketers say delivers the most engagement, according to recent research from Sagefrog.

The report was based on a survey conducted in 2020 among 150 B2B marketers who work for firms in a range of industries, including technology, professional services, and manufacturing.

Some 86% of respondents say their firm uses LinkedIn for social media marketing.

Facebook is next (79% of respondents say their firm uses it), followed by Twitter (60%), Instagram (60%), and YouTube (56%).

B2B marketers say LinkedIn is the top social network for delivering engagement; Facebook ranks second, Twitter third, Instagram fourth, and YouTube fifth.

Some 62% of B2B marketers say they have had positive ROI from paid social, 33% say they're not using paid social yet, and just 5% say they haven't had positive ROI from paid social.

