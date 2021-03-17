Get your ticket to B2B Forum online (April 7-8) before it’s too late.
The average engagement rate per post in 2020 was much higher on Instagram than on Facebook and Twitter, according to research from Socialinsider.

The report was based on analysis of engagement data (likes, comments, reactions, shares, retweets, etc.) related to 22 million posts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in 2020. The post were by organizations in 35 industries. The researchers compared the findings with 2019 data to determine year-over-year trends.

The average engagement rate per post on Instagram was 1.16% in 2020, compared with just 0.27% on Facebook and 0.07% on Twitter.

Average social media engagement rate across industries for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Instagram Post Engagement Rates

Organizations in the politics, education, and airline categories had the highest engagement per post, on average, on Instagram in 2020.

Average Instagram engagement per post by industry

Facebook Post Engagement Rates

Politics had the highest engagement rate per post, on average, on Facebook in 2020.

Average Facebook engagement per post by industry

Twitter Post Engagement Rates

Politics also had the highest engagement rate per post, on average, on Twitter in 2020.

Average Twitter engagement per post by industry

