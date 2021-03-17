The average engagement rate per post in 2020 was much higher on Instagram than on Facebook and Twitter, according to research from Socialinsider.

The report was based on analysis of engagement data (likes, comments, reactions, shares, retweets, etc.) related to 22 million posts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in 2020. The post were by organizations in 35 industries. The researchers compared the findings with 2019 data to determine year-over-year trends.

The average engagement rate per post on Instagram was 1.16% in 2020, compared with just 0.27% on Facebook and 0.07% on Twitter.

Instagram Post Engagement Rates

Organizations in the politics, education, and airline categories had the highest engagement per post, on average, on Instagram in 2020.

Facebook Post Engagement Rates



Politics had the highest engagement rate per post, on average, on Facebook in 2020.

Twitter Post Engagement Rates



Politics also had the highest engagement rate per post, on average, on Twitter in 2020.

