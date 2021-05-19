Younger adults in the United States are much more likely to use Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok compared with older adults, according to recent research from the Pew Research Center.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 25 and February 8, 2021, among a national sample of 1,502 adults, age 18 or older, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

Some 76% of adults age 18-24 say they use Instagram, 75% say they use Snapchat, and 55% say they use TikTok. In comparison, only 13% of adults age 65 and older say they use Instagram, 2% say they use Snapchat, and 4% say they use TikTok.

The age gap is narrowest on Facebook: 70% of adults age 18-29 say they use the social network compared with half of adults age 65 and older.

Additional key demographic differences among the major social networks:

Some 52% of hispanic and 49% of Black American adults say they use Instagram, compared with only 35% of white American adults.

More than half (51%) of American adults who have a bachelor's or advanced degree say they use LinkedIn, compared with only 10% of adult Americans with a high school diploma or less.

Some 46% of adult women in the US say they use Pinterest compared with just 16% of US adult men.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted between January 25 and February 8, 2021, among a national sample of 1,502 adults, age 18 or older, living in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.