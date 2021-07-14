Marketers and consumers differ in what they believe makes a brand best-in-class on social media, according to recent research from Sprout Social.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted between March 30 and April 6, 2021, among 1,002 US consumers and 1,001 US marketers.
Marketers rank engaging audiences as the top thing that makes a brand best-in-class on social media.
However, consumers rank offering strong customer service as the top thing that makes a brand best-in-class on social media.
Consumers also say providing good customer service—specifically responding to questions in a timely manner—is the top action a brand can take to get them to choose that brand over a competitor.
People say they often take a range of actions after following a brand on social media, including visiting the brand's website or app (91% say they do so) and buying from the brand (90%).
