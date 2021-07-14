Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Marketers and consumers differ in what they believe makes a brand best-in-class on social media, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between March 30 and April 6, 2021, among 1,002 US consumers and 1,001 US marketers.

Marketers rank engaging audiences as the top thing that makes a brand best-in-class on social media.

However, consumers rank offering strong customer service as the top thing that makes a brand best-in-class on social media.

Consumers vs marketers on what makes a brand best in class on social

Consumers also say providing good customer service—specifically responding to questions in a timely manner—is the top action a brand can take to get them to choose that brand over a competitor.

What brands can do on social media to make consumers buy from them over a competitor

People say they often take a range of actions after following a brand on social media, including visiting the brand's website or app (91% say they do so) and buying from the brand (90%).

Actions consumers take when they follow the brand on social

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

